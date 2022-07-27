Warming Bernabel stays hot, paces Spokane Indians over Tri-City 5-2

Warming Bernabel went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and a run and the Spokane Indians beat the Tri-City Dust Devils 5-2 in the second game of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at Gesa Stadium in Pasco on Wednesday.

The Indians (12-13 second half) have taken the first two games of the series against last-place Tri-City (9-17). Spokane is four games behind first-place Vancouver (16-9), which lost to Everett (14-12) 3-2.

Bernabel, who was promoted to Spokane on July 4, had three hits for the second night in a row. He’s hitting .403 in 16 High-A games so far with hits in 15 of his 16 games.

The Indians got going in the first against TC starter Robinson Pina. Julio Carreras singled with two down and scored on a double to left by Bernabel. Colin Simpson followed with an RBI single to make it 2-0.

Zac Veen led off the third with a single, went to third on a single by Bernabel and scored on a wild pitch for a 3-0 lead.

Indians starter Joe Rock issued back-to-back one-out walks in the bottom half and Tri-City scored a run on an RBI single by Osmy Gregorio.

Rock loaded the bases with a single and two more walks in the fourth. A run scored on a double play to get the Dust Devils within one, then Rock got a fly out to end the threat.

That was the end of Rock’s night. The 21-year-old lefty allowed two runs on four hits and six walks with three strikeouts. Rock had allowed more than three walks in just three of his 15 starts this season.

The Indians got a run back in the fifth. Bladimir Restituyo singled, went to third on a single by Veen and scored on a groundout by Bernabel.

Carreras led off the eighth with a double, his league-leading 32nd of the season, and later stole home as part of a double steal for the Indians’ fifth run.

The bullpen was stellar. Anderson Pilar (4-2) tossed two scoreless innings, followed by Blake Goldsberry, Anderson Bido and Tyler Ahearn, who handled the ninth for his second save.

The series continues Thursday at 7:05 p.m.