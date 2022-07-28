Burke 60th Anniversary Announcement
July 28, 2022 Updated Thu., July 28, 2022 at 8:34 p.m.
Tony and Nancy Burke
Spokane
Tony and Nancy Burke celebrated their 60th anniversary with a family gathering.
They have three sons, Tony Burke and Rod Burke, both of Spokane. Their son Rick Burke, is of Jerome.
The couple was married Aug. 3, 1962, in Bellingham. They have seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
