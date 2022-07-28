The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Burke 60th Anniversary Announcement

July 28, 2022 Updated Thu., July 28, 2022 at 8:34 p.m.

Tony and Nancy Burke

Spokane

Tony and Nancy Burke celebrated their 60th anniversary with a family gathering.

They have three sons, Tony Burke and Rod Burke, both of Spokane. Their son Rick Burke, is of Jerome.

The couple was married Aug. 3, 1962, in Bellingham. They have seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

