Coeur d’Alene Regional Realtors names Katherine Morgan as new CEO

Coeur d’Alene Regional Realtors has selected a former Bank of America executive to lead the association.

The Realtors association on Tuesday named Katherine Morgan its new CEO, effective Aug. 1. She succeeds Ali Taylor, who is relocating to Florida after 23 years with the association.

Morgan most recently was Bank of America’s Spokane and Idaho market executive. She has also served as president and CEO of the Greater Spokane Valley Chamber of Commerce.

“Emerging from a national search, we are excited to find Katherine right here with the region to lead the next chapter of our association’s growth,” Lindsay Allen, president of Coeur d’Alene Regional Realtors, said in a statement.

Morgan said becoming CEO of the Realtors association provides an opportunity to return to her roots, having held leadership roles at the Spokane Home Builders Association and the Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City.

“It’s a real honor to serve the professionals and those that have invested in the noble calling of being Realtors,” Morgan said. “These are the individuals who are opening the door to homeownership. I’m excited to get to work.”

Morgan’s top priorities for the organization include investing in Realtor training and education, expanding community involvement and continuing advocacy for governmental affairs issues that impact homebuyers and sellers.

The association conducted a nationwide search for its CEO and selected Morgan out of 10 applicants based on her passion for the community and leadership experience in industries complimentary to real estate, Allen said.

“We know she has a lot of respect for the community and the association,” Allen said. “It just felt like the right fit.”

While at Bank of America, Morgan developed local market strategies to serve clients, employees and community partners.

She also assisted in deploying more than $3 million in grant support to local nonprofits to address food insecurity, youth employment and access to housing.

Morgan holds an MBA from Gonzaga University, where she also serves as an adjunct faculty member.

Coeur d’Alene Regional Realtors, founded in 1945, has more than 2,200 members and is the second largest association of its kind in Idaho.

The association recently completed a rebrand and remodel of its offices at 409 W. Neider Ave.