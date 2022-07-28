Family Calendar

Events are free unless otherwise stated.

Storytime Play and Learn – Open to preschoolers and their families. Available at various times and library branches, throughout the week. Visit spokanelibrary.org for more information. Through Dec. 31, Spokane Public Library.

Teen Summer Reading BookBlitz – The Coeur d’Alene Public Library is doing a Teen Summer Reading BookBlitz for ages 13-19. To join, simply review four books and you’ll get the fifth one free. Punch cards available at Coeur d’Alene Library. The grand prize winner will be selected at the end of the summer. Through Aug. 31. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 769-2315.

Paint Camp – Summer paint camp for all ages with no experience. Learn to create five different paintings with different techniques and tricks. Register at bit.ly/3S4HdTm. Monday-Friday, 12:30 p.m. Virtual. $20. (509) 714-4500.

Wonder Wednesdays – A virtual storytime featuring books about imagination, creativity, adventure and exploration. Visit cdalibrary.com/library-events for the Zoom link. Wednesdays, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 769-2315.

Family Storytime in the Park – Children ages 2-5 and their families enjoy 30 minutes of stories, songs and fingerplays to explore the concepts of literacy and STEAM. Wednesday 10:30 a.m. Terrace View Park, 13525 E. 24th Ave., Spokane Valley. Thursday, 10:30 a.m. Valley Mission Park, 11123 E. Mission Ave., Spokane Valley. (509) 688-0300.

Kernel at Spark Central – Kids can earn a voucher to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables by completing an activities related to nutrition, gardening and exercise. Wednesdays through Aug. 24, 5-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. (509) 279-0299.

Tie-Dye Party – Family friendly events all over Spokane with tie-dye, lawn games and more. Registration is required. For more information, visit bit.ly/3z8ooaP. Thursday 4-18, 10 a.m.

Drop in and Play – Play board and card games together in a relaxing, positive environment. Open to all ages. Thursday, noon-2 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. (509) 279-0299.

Dungeons and Dragons for Teens – Play a virtual game of Dungeons and Dragons with teens in the Spokane area. All skill levels welcome. For more information and to register, visit events.spokanelibrary.org/events. Friday, 3-5 p.m. Presented by Spokane Public Library.

Minecraft Club – Explore architecture, engineering and art through Minecraft. Participants are given a building prompt and a brief lesson then join a Minecraft world to build around the prompt. Friday, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. (509) 279-0299.

Movies in the Park in Spokane Valley – Free outdoor movies for the whole family. “Sing 2” playing Friday, 7 p.m. Mirabeau Meadows Park, 13500 E. Mirabeau Parkway, Spokane Valley. (509) 688-0300.

Science From Home – Librarian Molly presents a science experiment each week on the Library’s Facebook page, facebook.com/SpokaneCountyLibraryDistrict. For children ages 8 and older and their families. Saturday, 10-11 a.m. Spokane County Library District. Free. (509) 893-8200.

Drop in and RPG – Play tabletop role playing games using cooperative problem solving. Open to adults and children ages 5 and older. Every first and third Saturday, 1-3:45 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. (509) 279-0299.

Art on the Green – 54th annual three-day event featuring 120 artists, musicians, food, wine and beer gardens. The main event is the outdoor juried art show. For more information, visit artonthegreencda.com/. Friday, 10 a.m., Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. North Idaho College, 1000 W. Garden Ave., Coeur d’Alene.

Build an Electric Guitar Day Camp for Teens – Design and build your own guitar while learning CAD modeling, CNC manufacturing, woodworking and electronics tools at Gizmo. Aug. 8, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. North Idaho College, 283 N Hubbard St., Coeur d’Alene. $225.00. (208) 929-4029.

Outdoor Storytime – For ages 5 and under. Mondays, 9:30 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 769-2315.

Scribbler’s Society Virtual Writing Club – Writers of all ages meet via Zoom to write, edit drafts and take part in critique sessions. Email Lindsey Moore at lmoore@cdalibrary.org to register. Aug. 8, 3-4 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 769-2315.

LEGO Building Club – LEGO building club for all ages, Mondays at 3:30 p.m. Medical Lake Library, 321 E. Herb St., Medical Lake. (509) 893-8330.