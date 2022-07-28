Man drowns in the Spokane River on Wednesday afternoon

The Spokane Fire Department retrieved a man’s body from the Spokane River late Wednesday afternoon , Deputy Fire Chief Rex Strickland said.

Few details were available on Thursday, but Strickland said that the victim and another man were kayaking near Downriver and Pettet drives when the victim lost his hat in the river. The man attempted to retrieve his hat but was swept away in the water, he said.

First responders located the man and attempted to revive him for about 30 minutes but were unsuccessful, Strickland said.

The man was not wearing a personal flotation device, Strickland said.

His identity will be released by the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office.