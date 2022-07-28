Man drowns in the Spokane River on Wednesday afternoon
July 28, 2022 Updated Thu., July 28, 2022 at 6:53 p.m.
The Spokane Fire Department retrieved a man’s body from the Spokane River late Wednesday afternoon , Deputy Fire Chief Rex Strickland said.
Few details were available on Thursday, but Strickland said that the victim and another man were kayaking near Downriver and Pettet drives when the victim lost his hat in the river. The man attempted to retrieve his hat but was swept away in the water, he said.
First responders located the man and attempted to revive him for about 30 minutes but were unsuccessful, Strickland said.
The man was not wearing a personal flotation device, Strickland said.
His identity will be released by the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.