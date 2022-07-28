Spokane County man sentenced to six years in jail for September driive-by shooting

A 28-year-old man pleaded guilty to second-degree assault in Spokane County Superior Court after shooting at people sitting in a car in September .

Damian Zowal was sentenced to six years in jail and 18 months of community custody by Judge Rachelle Anderson on July 18.

The conviction stems from an incident early in the morning on Sept. 18 in the 7000 block of North Division Street when Zowal is said to have come across some of his former acquaintances who owed him money, police said. The former acquaintances tried to avoid Zowal, but Zowal chased after them in his vehicle and fired at least one round at their vehicle, police said.

Police said the money the victims owed Zowal was for drugs.

Authorities later located Zowal at his home in north Spokane County and arrested him.

Zowal’s criminal history also includes 10 prior felony convictions, including first-degree burglary and theft of a firearm.