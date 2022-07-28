On the Air
July 28, 2022 Updated Thu., July 28, 2022 at 5:42 p.m.
Friday’s TV Highlights
Football, CFL
6 p.m.: British Columbia at Saskatchewan ESPN2
Golf, men
4 a.m.: DP World Tour: Hero Open Golf
Noon: PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic Golf
Golf, women
7 a.m.: LPGA Tour: Women’s Scottish Open Golf
Baseball, MLB
5:10 p.m.: Seattle at Houston Root
6:30 p.m.: Texas at L.A. Angels MLB
Auto racing
6 p.m.: NASCAR Truck: TSport 200 FS1
Soccer, men
Noon: Huddersfield Town vs. Burnley ESPN2
8 p.m.: MLS: Los Angeles FC at Seattle FS1
Basketball, WNBA
4 p.m.: Las Vegas at Indiana NBATV
5 p.m.: New York at Chicago CBSSN
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Baseball, MLB
4 p.m.: Seattle at Houston 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 103.5-FM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Golf, men
3 a.m.: DP World Tour: Hero Open Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic Golf
Noon: PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic CBS
Golf, women
5:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour: Women’s Scottish Open Golf
Lacrosse, PLL
11 a.m.: Archers vs. Atlas ESPN2
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Cleveland at Tampa Bay MLB
1:10 p.m.: Milwaukee at Boston FS1
4:10 p.m.: Seattle at Houston Root
6 p.m.: Texas at L.A. Angels FS1
Auto racing
9 a.m.: IndyCar: Gallagher Grand Prix NBC
12:30 p.m.: Xfinity: Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard NBC
Soccer, men
Noon: MLS: Minnesota at Portland ABC
Track and field
8:30 a.m.: Ed Murphey Classic ESPN2
Basketball, WNBA
9 a.m.: Seattle at Washington ESPN
4:30 p.m.: Dallas at Atlanta NBATV
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
3 p.m.: Seattle at Houston 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 103.5-FM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Golf, men
3 a.m.: DP World Tour: Hero Open Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic Golf
Noon: PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic CBS
Golf, women
5:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour: Women’s Scottish Open Golf
Baseball, MLB
10:30 a.m.: Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees or Milwaukee at Boston MLB
11:10 a.m.: Seattle at Houston Root
1 p.m.: Texas at L.A. Angels or Minnesota at San Diego MLB
4 p.m.: Chi. Cubs at San Francisco ESPN
Auto racing
6 a.m.: Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix ESPN
11:30 a.m.: NASCAR Cup: Verizon 200 at the Brickyard NBC
1 p.m.: NHRA: Northwest Nationals Fox
Soccer, women
9 a.m.: UEFA Euro final: England vs. Germany ESPN
Basketball, WNBA
11 a.m.: Phoenix at New York CBSSN
Noon: Las Vegas at Indiana NBATV
4 p.m.: Minnesota at Los Angeles NBATV
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
9 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700-AM
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Seattle at Houston 700-AM Baseball, NWL
7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
