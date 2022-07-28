Washington records
July 28, 2022 Updated Thu., July 28, 2022 at 6:27 p.m.
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Jagstun J. A. Wilson, of Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada and Kelsey R. Whitney, of Spokane.
Jeffrey W. Buchanan and Adriana J. Cook, both of Spokane Valley.
Kelly B. Foster and Jill M. Bath, both of Spokane.
Joshua J. Suazo, of Spokane and Karen D. R. Cuellar, of Walla Walla.
Thomas C. Fisher and Katharine G. Hughes, both of Pittsburgh.
Nicolaus E. Hernandez and Bailey N. Hammond, both of Spokane.
Michael S. Redwine, of Marysville and Charina G. Ebenal, of Spokane Valley.
Cody T. Ross and Nicole Y. M. Hamada, both of Airway Heights.
Toby J. Bryer and Shannon C. Stroup, both of Spokane.
Ethan I. Andrews and Briella L. Duckett, both of Spokane.
Douglas L. Anderson and Ciaira R. Jay, both of Spokane.
Abid Ishtiaq, of Spokane Valley and Esther G. Mwangi, of Spokane.
Christian A. Elliot and Emily G. Foust, both of Chewelah.
Andrew J. Peterson and Darby R. Howat, both of Lakeville, Minnesota.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Country Mutual Insurance Company v. Smart Energy Solutions LLC, property damages.
Progressive County Mutual Insurance Company v. Louis Adams, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.
KWI LLC v. Ivan Stalburn, restitution of premises.
Clint Dickens v. Alice Buckles, complaint for damages.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Kennedy, Jennifer G. and Michael N.
Maine, Renee L. and Kenneth J.
Smith, Hendricka and Michael R.
Keil, Gloria N. and Michael A.
Walsh, Jeremy R. and Tyers, Kailey R.
George, Blair and Dylan
Yushkevich, Andrei and Tatyana
Adams, Jennifer and Mark
Fagan, Angela J. and Jeremy J.
Reese, Alicia D. and William J., Jr.
Livingston, Emily J. and Wilson, Nathaniel L.
Smith, Kirk M. and Sharp, Heather R.
Thelin, Rodney R. S. and Eldridge, Misty M.
Anstine, Monique L. and Casey M.
Ursachi, Irina and Mardari, Dorin
Legal separations granted
Rodriguez, Samuel and Taylor, Rachelle
Criminal sentencings
Judge Rachelle E. Anderson
Sequoia K. Woods, 22; four months in jail with credit given for 170 days served, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft.
Denis P. Kozubenko, 34; 36.75 months in prison, 36.75 months of probation, after being found guilty of second-degree identity theft, four counts of forgery, third-degree theft, three counts of first-degree identity theft, and two counts of second-degree theft.
Judge Tony Hazel
Ronald J. Zielke, 32; 22 days in jail with credit given for 22 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief.
Federal court
Bankruptcy petitions
Maylynn J. Moores, Spokane; debts of $21,630.
Anna L. Wasson, Otis Orchards; debts of $68,997.
Derrick A. D. and Jessica M. McCray, Spokane; debts of $78,166.
David J. Tanner, Deer Park; debts of $174,353.
Silvia Pacheco Espino, Moses Lake; debts of $60,974.
Daratharath Sokha Chan, Airway Heights; debts of $78,871.
Vanessa J. Demenge, Spokane; debts of $57,084.
Terri L. Knight, Spokane; debts of $230,547.
Timothy J. and Dana L. Woodward, Moses Lake; debts of $83,184.
Wage-earner petitions
Chantal N. and Nathan P. Ransford, Spokane; debts of $297,191.
Paula J. Harvey, Spokane; debts of $156,998.
Christopher L. and Amanda M. Huntley, Spokane; debts of $291,395.
