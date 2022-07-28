Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Jagstun J. A. Wilson, of Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada and Kelsey R. Whitney, of Spokane.

Jeffrey W. Buchanan and Adriana J. Cook, both of Spokane Valley.

Kelly B. Foster and Jill M. Bath, both of Spokane.

Joshua J. Suazo, of Spokane and Karen D. R. Cuellar, of Walla Walla.

Thomas C. Fisher and Katharine G. Hughes, both of Pittsburgh.

Nicolaus E. Hernandez and Bailey N. Hammond, both of Spokane.

Michael S. Redwine, of Marysville and Charina G. Ebenal, of Spokane Valley.

Cody T. Ross and Nicole Y. M. Hamada, both of Airway Heights.

Toby J. Bryer and Shannon C. Stroup, both of Spokane.

Ethan I. Andrews and Briella L. Duckett, both of Spokane.

Douglas L. Anderson and Ciaira R. Jay, both of Spokane.

Abid Ishtiaq, of Spokane Valley and Esther G. Mwangi, of Spokane.

Christian A. Elliot and Emily G. Foust, both of Chewelah.

Andrew J. Peterson and Darby R. Howat, both of Lakeville, Minnesota.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Country Mutual Insurance Company v. Smart Energy Solutions LLC, property damages.

Progressive County Mutual Insurance Company v. Louis Adams, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

KWI LLC v. Ivan Stalburn, restitution of premises.

Clint Dickens v. Alice Buckles, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Kennedy, Jennifer G. and Michael N.

Maine, Renee L. and Kenneth J.

Smith, Hendricka and Michael R.

Keil, Gloria N. and Michael A.

Walsh, Jeremy R. and Tyers, Kailey R.

George, Blair and Dylan

Yushkevich, Andrei and Tatyana

Adams, Jennifer and Mark

Fagan, Angela J. and Jeremy J.

Reese, Alicia D. and William J., Jr.

Livingston, Emily J. and Wilson, Nathaniel L.

Smith, Kirk M. and Sharp, Heather R.

Thelin, Rodney R. S. and Eldridge, Misty M.

Anstine, Monique L. and Casey M.

Ursachi, Irina and Mardari, Dorin

Legal separations granted

Rodriguez, Samuel and Taylor, Rachelle

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Sequoia K. Woods, 22; four months in jail with credit given for 170 days served, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft.

Denis P. Kozubenko, 34; 36.75 months in prison, 36.75 months of probation, after being found guilty of second-degree identity theft, four counts of forgery, third-degree theft, three counts of first-degree identity theft, and two counts of second-degree theft.

Judge Tony Hazel

Ronald J. Zielke, 32; 22 days in jail with credit given for 22 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Maylynn J. Moores, Spokane; debts of $21,630.

Anna L. Wasson, Otis Orchards; debts of $68,997.

Derrick A. D. and Jessica M. McCray, Spokane; debts of $78,166.

David J. Tanner, Deer Park; debts of $174,353.

Silvia Pacheco Espino, Moses Lake; debts of $60,974.

Daratharath Sokha Chan, Airway Heights; debts of $78,871.

Vanessa J. Demenge, Spokane; debts of $57,084.

Terri L. Knight, Spokane; debts of $230,547.

Timothy J. and Dana L. Woodward, Moses Lake; debts of $83,184.

Wage-earner petitions

Chantal N. and Nathan P. Ransford, Spokane; debts of $297,191.

Paula J. Harvey, Spokane; debts of $156,998.

Christopher L. and Amanda M. Huntley, Spokane; debts of $291,395.