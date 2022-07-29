Dog dies in scorching Washington heat, owner charged with animal cruelty
July 29, 2022 Updated Fri., July 29, 2022 at 7:41 p.m.
A dog died after being left outside on a balcony during an extreme heat warning, according to the Sedro-Woolley Police Department.
On Tuesday, July 26, a code enforcement officer in Sedro-Woolley, Wash., received a report that a dog was left outside on a balcony, with no shade or water.
The dog was in severe distress when the officer arrived and concerned neighbors offered more information.
Officers attempted lifesaving measures on the dog at the scene and then rushed the dog to an emergency medical care facility, where it later died.
The officers obtained a search warrant of the residence and retrieved evidence from the scene.
The balcony’s surface temperature was 131 degrees, according to an infrared thermometer the officers used.
The person responsible for the dog was taken into custody for first-degree animal cruelty.
