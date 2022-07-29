Former Gonzaga guard Geno Crandall signs with German pro team

Former Gonzaga guard Geno Crandall has signed with BC Göttingen in Germany after two standout seasons in the British Basketball League (BBL).

Crandall agreed to a one-year contract with Göttingen, the team announced.

“In Geno, we signed a very creative guard for positions one and two,” BC Göttingen coach Roel Moors said. “He can score, but he can also put his teammates in the limelight.”

Crandall has been named the league regular-season MVP the last two seasons and he was named BBL finals MVP after leading the Leicester Riders to the championship last season. Crandall finished with 23 points, seven rebounds and five assists in the title game against London.

The 6-foot-3 guard averaged 15.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists in the 2020-21 season. He made 38.7% on 3-pointers and averaged 13.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 7.1 assists last year.

Crandall, 25, began his pro career with Dekstone Turi Svitavy in the Czech Republic in 2019-20, putting up 13.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

One of Crandall’s BC Göttingen teammates will be German native Mathis Mönninghoff, a 6-7 wing who saw limited playing time in two seasons at Gonzaga (2011, 2012). German native Elias Harris, a former Zags standout, has signed with Bayern, which is in the same league as BC Göttingen.

Crandall played one season at Gonzaga as a graduate transfer from North Dakota. He got a late start with the Zags, joining the team in October after he completed academic requirements. He contributed 5.0 points, 1.9 rebounds. 2.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 18.4 minutes off the bench.

Crandall averaged 14.3 points in 94 career games at North Dakota.