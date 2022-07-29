Mariners trade four prospects to land All-Star pitcher Luis Castillo from Reds
July 29, 2022 Updated Fri., July 29, 2022 at 8:10 p.m.
HOUSTON – As the Mariners watched their ace and reigning American League Cy Young Award Robbie Ray winner get knocked around Minute Maid Park by the Astros Friday night, Jerry Dipoto, the president of baseball operations and consummate deal maker, was in the process of adding another ace to his team’s starting rotation.
MLB sources confirmed that the Mariners finalized a trade to acquire right-handed pitcher Luis Castillo of the Reds, the top pitcher available on the trade market in exchange for four prospects: Noelvi Marte and Edwin Arroyo and right-handed pitchers Andrew Moore and Levi Stoudt.
