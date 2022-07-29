Cache Reset
Sports >  Seattle Mariners

Mariners trade four prospects to land All-Star pitcher Luis Castillo from Reds

July 29, 2022 Updated Fri., July 29, 2022 at 8:10 p.m.

Luis Castillo (58) of the Cincinnati Reds pitches in the second inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Great American Ball Park on July 08, 2022, in Cincinnati, Ohio.  (Getty Images)
By Ryan Divish Seattle Times

HOUSTON – As the Mariners watched their ace and reigning American League Cy Young Award Robbie Ray winner get knocked around Minute Maid Park by the Astros Friday night, Jerry Dipoto, the president of baseball operations and consummate deal maker, was in the process of adding another ace to his team’s starting rotation.

MLB sources confirmed that the Mariners finalized a trade to acquire right-handed pitcher Luis Castillo of the Reds, the top pitcher available on the trade market in exchange for four prospects: Noelvi Marte and Edwin Arroyo and right-handed pitchers Andrew Moore and Levi Stoudt.

This story will be updated

