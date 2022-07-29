Post Falls man injured in garbage truck crash near Pullman on Thursday afternoon

A garbage truck blew a tire near Pullman, sending a Post Falls man to the hospital with injuries on Thursday afternoon, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Richard A. Becker, 60, was airlifted to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center from the scene of the crash, according to a news release. Just after 1 p.m., the garbage truck Becker was driving north on state Route 195 northwest of Pullman suffered a blown tire on the right front side, causing the 2016 Peterbilt truck to leave the roadway and strike a dirt embankment.

Becker was listed in critical condition at Sacred Heart on Friday morning, according to a hospital spokesperson.

Becker was wearing a seatbelt. The WSP said the crash was caused by an equipment failure, and drugs and alcohol are not believed to be involved in the incident.