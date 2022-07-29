Spokane Indians collect fourth straight win over Dust Devils

From staff reports

The Spokane Indians stumbled out of the gate, but they recovered their footing in time to post a fourth straight win over Tri-City on Friday night.

Warming Bernabel delivered a sacrifice fly to drive in Zac Veen with the go-ahead run in the sixth inning to rally the Indians to a 4-3 victory in a Northwest League game in Pasco.

The win marked the second consecutive night in which Spokane battled back from an early deficit to beat the Dust Devils.

Trailing 3-0 through the first two innings, Trevor Boone got the Indians on the scoreboard with a solo homer in the top of the third.

In the fourth, Julio Carreras blasted a solo shot to center field, and Colin Simpson provided a double that plated Hunter Goodman to knot the score at 3-all.

Veen led off the sixth with a double to left field, and he recorded his 45th stolen base of the season when he swiped third base. Two batters later, Bernabel hit a sacrifice fly to right to knock in Veen for a one-run lead.

Goodman was 2 for 3 and the lone Spokane batter with multiple hits.

Spokane starter Austin Kitchen surrendered three earned runs in five innings on the mound. He allowed six hits, struck out five and walked none. Blake Goldsberry, Shelby Lackey and Anderson Bido combined to provide four innings of scoreless relief.

Straton Podaras was 2 for 4, and Mike Peabody doubled and walked for the Dust Devils, who finished with eight hits to the Indians’ seven.