Walton family loses $13B

The Walton family fortune fell $12.9 billion on Tuesday after Walmart slashed its earnings outlook for the second time this year.

Shares of the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer, which is controlled by the family, tumbled as much as 9.1% in New York trading after it said adjusted earnings per share will decline as much as 13% this year with U.S. shoppers reining in spending on big-ticket items amid soaring consumer prices.

Two months ago, the company said earnings per share would only dip about 1%, while in February, it had predicted a modest increase.

The family’s late patriarch, Sam Walton, built the business around a discount culture that has in the past helped buoy its stock during recessionary times.

P&G shares drop after forecast

Procter & Gamble Co. shares fell after its forecast for earnings and sales growth lagged Wall Street estimates and it warned about another year of elevated costs, showing that the consumer-products giant is struggling worse than some peers amid high inflation.

The company expects earnings per share in the current fiscal year, ending in June, to be about $5.93, it said Friday in a statement.

Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg had expected $6.06 on average.

In the closely watched metric of organic revenue growth, which strips out some items, the maker of Pampers diapers and Tide laundry products is targeting a range of 3% to 5% for the year, below the 5.2% forecast from analysts.

P&G’s outlook for the next 12 months looks worse than the 2022 projections from some of its rivals.

From wire reports