The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Clear Day 104° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Body believed to be missing Spokane Valley man discovered in Moran Prairie

July 30, 2022 Updated Sat., July 30, 2022 at 12:42 p.m.

Shaan P. Aujla. (Courtesy of Spokane Valley Police Department)
Shaan P. Aujla. (Courtesy of Spokane Valley Police Department)
By Quinn Welsch quinnw@spokesman.com(509) 459-5469
Shaan P. Aujla. (Courtesy of Spokane Valley Police Department)
Shaan P. Aujla. (Courtesy of Spokane Valley Police Department)

Search and rescue volunteers located the body of a man believed to be Shaan P. Aujla, 20, on Friday evening, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Aujla was reported as a missing and vulnerable adult with medical needs. He was said to have left his residence on Stanley Lane in Spokane Valley with his dog at 7 p.m. on Thursday night. The dog was located in the area by the time Aujla was reported missing on Friday.

The body was discovered just after 9 p.m. in a rural area near South Ben Burr Road and East Jamieson Road in Moran Prairie, about 4 miles from Aujla’s residence.

Initial information indicates that Aujla sustained injuries from a fall, the sheriff’s office said.

The Spokane Medical Examiner’s Office will release the cause and manner of death and confirm the deceased’s identity, the sheriff’s office said.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety