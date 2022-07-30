Body believed to be missing Spokane Valley man discovered in Moran Prairie

Search and rescue volunteers located the body of a man believed to be Shaan P. Aujla, 20, on Friday evening, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Aujla was reported as a missing and vulnerable adult with medical needs. He was said to have left his residence on Stanley Lane in Spokane Valley with his dog at 7 p.m. on Thursday night. The dog was located in the area by the time Aujla was reported missing on Friday.

The body was discovered just after 9 p.m. in a rural area near South Ben Burr Road and East Jamieson Road in Moran Prairie, about 4 miles from Aujla’s residence.

Initial information indicates that Aujla sustained injuries from a fall, the sheriff’s office said.

The Spokane Medical Examiner’s Office will release the cause and manner of death and confirm the deceased’s identity, the sheriff’s office said.