Coeur d’Alene police investigating arson after two fires at Bluegrass Park

The Coeur d’Alene police are investigating two fires at Bluegrass Park near Lake City High School in the early morning on Friday that they say were intentionally set.

The Coeur d’Alene Fire Department responded to the first fire at 2:45 a.m. and the second fire at 7:45 a.m..

The Coeur d’Alene Police Department and Coeur d’Alene Fire Inspector Craig Etherton are asking for the public’s help to identify potential arson suspects.

Vandalism at Coeur d’Alene’s city parks has been at an all-time high this year, with Landings Park and Bluegrass Park seeing some of the most incidents, according to Coeur d’Alene Parks Director Bill Greenwood.

In addition, the Kootenai County Fire Prevention Co-op raised the fire threat level to “high” on Friday.