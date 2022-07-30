Gonzaga makes 2023 four-star recruit Kaden Cooper’s top 10

Kaden Cooper, a four-star recruit in the 2023 class, has Gonzaga in his list of 10 finalists.

The 6-foot-5, 180-pound wing is also considering Alabama, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Kansas State, LSU, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Memphis and Texas. Cooper, who is originally from Ada, Oklahoma, has visited GU and Oklahoma and he’s attempting to set up trips to Kansas, LSU and Texas, according to On3.com.

Cooper visited GU during Hoopfest weekend in June and the Zags offered a scholarship on July 19, according to 247sports’ timeline.

“The visit (to Gonzaga) went great and they made me feel at home,” Cooper told On3.com’s Joe Tipton. “I love the way they have their schedule set up for the players to make it adjustable to them.”

Cooper is rated No. 38 by On3, No. 45 by 247sports and No. 36 by Rivals. He’s No. 51 in On3’s composite rankings.

Cooper will join Gonzaga sophomore guard Hunter Sallis and Zags’ 2023 commitment Dusty Stromer at Damian Lillard’s Formula Zero camp from Aug. 3-7 in Portland. The 6-5 Sallis will be one of 20 college counselors. Cooper and Stromer, a 6-6 wing from Notre Dame High in Sherman Oaks, California, are among 20 prep players invited to Lillard’s camp.

Stromer is No. 30 in On3’s composite rankings.

Cooper averaged 10.6 points and 8.5 rebounds for Team Trae Young on the AAU circuit.

Booker picks Michigan State

Xavier Booker has committed to Michigan State, which was considered the favorite to land the 2023 five-star forward by several recruiting analysts.

Gonzaga was in Booker’s final 10 with Indiana, Purdue, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Cincinnati, Michigan, Auburn and Oregon.