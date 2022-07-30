Landon Marceaux ends Indians’ dominance, leads Dust Devils to shutout victory

From staff reports

Tri-City finally met a lead it liked in its Northwest League home series against Spokane.

The Dust Devils jumped ahead early like they did each of the previous three nights, but this time they preserved the advantage and collected a 3-0 win over Spokane in Pasco.

The Dust Devils lost the first four games in the six-game series, which concludes Sunday at 7 p.m.

Tri-City scored in the bottom of the first for the fourth consecutive game, jumping ahead 2-0 on Osmy Gregario’s RBI single and Mike Peabody’s run-scoring sacrifice fly, respectively.

The Dust Devils scored in the bottom of the first for the fourth consecutive game, jumping ahead 2-0 on Osmy Gregario’s RBI single and Mike Peabody’s run-scoring sacrifice fly, respectively.

Spokane batters flailed at Landon Marceaux’s pitches, notching just a pair of singles from Colin Simpson against the Tri-City starter. Marceaux struck out eight and walked one in seven innings.

Glenn Albanese allowed a Julio Carreras single but closed out the game in the ninth for Tri-City.

Spokane relievers Anderson Pilar and Boby Johnson allowed just one run over six combined innings.