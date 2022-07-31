100 years ago in Spokane: The great railway strike seemed close to an end

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Was the biggest strike in Spokane’s history almost over?

Hopes were high, because President Warren G. Harding had brokered what looked like a settlement between the railroads and the nation’s striking railroad shop workers, including 1,800 strikers in Spokane.

Neither the railroad heads nor the union leaders had formally accepted the settlement, although the union president said he would recommend that his members vote to approve it.

Meanwhile, the Union Pacific railroad was still running large ads in the Spokane Daily Chronicle that read “Shopmen Wanted: … To take the place of men who are striking – PROTECTION GUARANTEED.”

From the party beat: Sheriff’s officers raided a wild dance party at a farmhouse on Pleasant Prairie, sending 100 revelers fleeing “through the orchard like a flock of homing pigeons.”

Officers didn’t bother chasing most of them, but they arrested the two men who were leasing the house and several other men who were apparently too drunk to run away. The sheriff said he confiscated 50 gallons of cherry wine and some beer.

Police were tipped off by numerous neighbors, who called to complain about the “uproar” coming from the house. Officers said they had no trouble finding the house – they could hear the noise from miles away.

