7 shot in downtown Orlando on Sunday morning, police say

By Natalia Jaramillo The Orlando Sentinel

ORLANDO, Fla. — Seven people were shot in downtown Orlando early Sunday after a large fight broke out in the area of Wall Street Plaza and South Orange Avenue, Orlando Police said.

Six victims were transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center, and another one person went to AdventHealth on his or her own. All seven victims, however, are in stable condition, Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said.

“At approximately 2:22 this morning, at Orange Avenue and Wall Street, a large fight broke out,” Smith said at an early morning briefing. “One of the combatants pulled out a hand gun and fired into the crowd.”

Police are still searching for the person who shot into the crowd.

“We don’t have a suspect at this time,” Smith said. “We’re still in the preliminary part of this investigation, so if anyone has any information please call us at 911 or get with Crimeline [dial **8477 (or TIPS)].”

Smith said that OPD is also working with businesses in the area to recover any videos of the incident.

Orlando Police close off part of Orange Avenue in downtown Orlando in the early morning of Sunday, July 31, following a shooting that injured seven people. This image provided by the Orlando Sentinel’s news partner, Spectrum News 13.

A three-minute video posted to social media shows dozens of people running on Orange Avenue after hearing several gunshots. A couple of minutes later, the video shows police tending to two people lying on the street in front of Wall Street Plaza.

OPD said they have increased security measures and resources in the area and are looking to further increase them soon.

“At this time our officers are downtown. The area is safe, there is not further threat downtown,” Smith said.