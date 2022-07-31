Seattle developer looking to build $40 million project in downtown Spokane

A Seattle-based real estate developer is looking to build a mixed-use residential project estimated at $40 million in downtown Spokane.

Hybrid Architecture, of Seattle, filed a pre-development application with the city to potentially build a 125,000-square-foot, seven-story multifamily structure on a parking lot between Fast Eddie’s Bar & Grill and Best Western Plus City Center on Spokane Falls Boulevard.

The project calls for 167 studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom and live-work units, 1,000 square feet of retail space and 97 parking spaces, according to the application.

The building would include two levels of below-grade parking, a site plan for the project shows.

The application indicates access to parking will be from Spokane Falls Boulevard and an alleyway.

The development team intends on conducting a traffic study for the project via Sunburst Engineering.

The estimated cost of the project is $40 million, according to the application.

Diamond Parking President Jon Diamond owns the three parcels of land on which the project would be built, Spokane County Assessor’s Office records show.

Great Expectations LLC was listed as project owner on the site plan.

The real estate firm, founded in 2019, focuses on development and acquisition of high-quality, affordable workforce housing, according to the company’s website.

Northwest Trends plans Liberty Lake presence

A Spokane Valley-based flooring company is looking to expand in Liberty Lake, according to an environmental review filed with the Washington state Department of Ecology.

The review indicates Northwest Trends is planning to build a 44,120-square-foot building with 62 parking spaces on a 2-acre vacant site at 25191 E. Appleway Ave.

The project calls for 30,150 square feet of manufacturing space, a 7,840-square-foot office and showroom and 6,230 square feet of inventory storage space.

Construction on the project is slated to begin in spring 2023 with about 30 people expected to work onsite upon completion, according to the environmental review.

Northwest Trends is located at 11315 E. Montgomery Drive in Spokane Valley.

Northwest Trends co-owner Tyson Stacy declined to comment on whether the company is relocating to Liberty Lake or building a second location.

Nail salon coming to former Pier 1 site

A building formerly occupied by Pier 1 Imports and Spirit Halloween may soon be home to a new nail salon and spa.

Anh Cao, owner of Spokane Valley-based 7 Wonders Beauty Spa and Wellness, filed an application with the city to change the use of the building from retail to a nail salon at 9940 N. Newport Highway.

The application indicates 9,700 square feet of the existing building will undergo renovations to make way for Van’s Nails & Spa.

Spokane-based Form Architecture is designing the nail salon and spa.

The permit valuation is $350,000, according to the application.

DoorDash renovating building in Logan neighborhood

DoorDash is converting a building into online retail storage in the Logan neighborhood.

Trileaf Corp., a St. Louis, Missouri-based environmental, architecture and engineering firm, filed an application with the city to renovate a 6,400-square-foot warehouse building at 610 E. North Foothills Drive.

A project contractor has not yet been determined. TriLeaf is the project architect.

The permit valuation is $270,000, according to the application.