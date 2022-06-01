Fire department quickly extinguishes blaze at apartment building near Spokane River
UPDATED: Wed., June 1, 2022
Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire in the bathroom of an apartment in Spokane’s Chief Garry Park neighborhood.
Spokane firefighters responded to the 1900 block of East South Riverton Avenue at about 6:25 p.m. Tuesday after reports of smoke in an apartment, according to a news release from the Spokane Fire Department.
The fire was contained in one apartment bathroom, and crews were able to put it out within five minutes. The fire produced a significant amount of smoke.
No one was injured during the incident. The cause of the fire remained under investigation as of Wednesday morning.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.