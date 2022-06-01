Fire department quickly extinguishes blaze at apartment building near Spokane River

Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire in the bathroom of an apartment in Spokane’s Chief Garry Park neighborhood.

Spokane firefighters responded to the 1900 block of East South Riverton Avenue at about 6:25 p.m. Tuesday after reports of smoke in an apartment, according to a news release from the Spokane Fire Department.

The fire was contained in one apartment bathroom, and crews were able to put it out within five minutes. The fire produced a significant amount of smoke.

No one was injured during the incident. The cause of the fire remained under investigation as of Wednesday morning.