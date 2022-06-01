The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Partly Cloudy Night 61° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Fire department quickly extinguishes blaze at apartment building near Spokane River

UPDATED: Wed., June 1, 2022

By Emma Epperly emmae@spokesman.com(509) 459-5122

Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire in the bathroom of an apartment in Spokane’s Chief Garry Park neighborhood.

Spokane firefighters responded to the 1900 block of East South Riverton Avenue at about 6:25 p.m. Tuesday after reports of smoke in an apartment, according to a news release from the Spokane Fire Department.

The fire was contained in one apartment bathroom, and crews were able to put it out within five minutes. The fire produced a significant amount of smoke.

No one was injured during the incident. The cause of the fire remained under investigation as of Wednesday morning.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety