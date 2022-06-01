‘Spokane let’s run it back.’ Julian Strawther announces return to Gonzaga for junior season

Julian Strawther left it to the final day but the sophomore wing ultimately made a decision Gonzaga fans could get on board with, announcing his return to the Bulldogs for the 2022-23 season.

Strawther’s decision came just shy of 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, approximately 10 hours before the 9:59 p.m. PT deadline for players to remove their names from the NBA Draft.

Judging by social media posts from the Las Vegas native, a decision did not come easy for Strawther, who tweeted Tuesday night “everyone that ‘knows’ my decision, please tell me because I have no clue. Y’all crack me up man.”

Strawther then indicated a decision was imminent when he tweeted Wednesday “gimme a couple (minutes) gotta finish my smoothie real quick.”

The talented wing has an opportunity to break out for Gonzaga as a junior after averaging 11.8 points and 5.4 rebounds while starting in all but one game for a Bulldogs team that spent much of the season ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

Strawther scored a season-high 20 points twice, hitting that total against fifth-ranked Duke in his hometown of Vegas, and then again versus BYU at McCarthey Athletic Center. He also had 10 rebounds in the Duke game before grabbing a season-high 12 boards against Tarleton State.

A former four-star recruit out of Vegas’ Liberty High School, Strawther reached double figures 21 times last season en route to being named All-WCC Honorable Mention.

Gonzaga was on the verge of potentially losing all five starters from last year’s squad that compiled a 28-4 record, but Strawther becomes the second starter in two days to announce his return after guard Rasir Bolton revealed he’d take advantage of a COVID-19 waiver and spend another season in Spokane.

The Bulldogs are still awaiting a decision from a third starter, junior forward Drew Timme, who has until the 9:59 p.m. PT deadline to announce whether he’ll pursue the NBA or return to Gonzaga as a senior.

This story will be updated.