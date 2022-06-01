Boy found safe after leaving Moran Prairie home
UPDATED: Wed., June 1, 2022
An 8-year-old boy who went missing Wednesday has been found safe.
Spokane police had asked for the public’s help locating Taio McQuain, who left his Moran Prairie home Wednesday afternoon, according to police.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.