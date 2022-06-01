Washington records
UPDATED: Wed., June 1, 2022
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Edward J. Dewitt, of Spokane, and Maraia M. Backman, of Spokane Valley.
Amber J. Galloway and Michelle D. Vannorman, both of Airway Heights.
Homer E. Cook and Emily A. Kaseberg, both of Spokane.
Keith W. Bardwell and Melodie A. McGuire, both of Spokane.
Steven G. Erickson and Lacey M. Shaver, both of Cheney.
Todd B. Bamonte and Chrisinda M. Grant, both of Colville.
Caden P. Michnal and Aubree H. Smith, both of Lewiston.
Simon J. Cudmore and Terresa A. Urann, both of Spokane.
Candie R. Carlson and Lisa M. Moles, both of Spokane.
Robert W. Harkleroad and Anne L. Meadows, both of Spokane.
Mitchell D. Swenson and Kristin L. Munir, both of Spokane.
Mark D. Lewis and Audrey D. Hermann, both of Spokane Valley.
Eric M. Smith and Breanna M. McKee, both of Spokane.
Riley S. Noga, of Ephrata, and Kaidyn M. Johnson, of Electric City.
Billy Reed and Cassandra F. M. Miller, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Homefront LLC v. State of Washington and DOL, seeking quiet title.
Sherwin-Williams Company v. Brycen Tarr, complaint.
Whatcom Educational Credit Union v. Joshua J. Alto, complaint for possession of personal property, monies due and judicial foreclosure of lien.
Aaron Garcia v. Jessica Meyer, complaint.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Chodorowski, Heather A. and Anthony F.
Lujan, Alexandra L. and Julio C.
Gates, Raymond E. and Kimberly A.
Eads, Matthew D. and Stacy R.
Loredo, Willow R. and Fischer, Brandon W.
Legal separations granted
Locher, Eileen A. and Cimmeron L.
Sylvia, Aaron R. and Watson, Sarah
Criminal sentencings
Judge Maryann C. Moreno
Cyle L. Dewey, 29; 51 days in jail, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to posses a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Judge Julie M. McKay
Christopher S. Benefield, 40; three months in jail with credit given for 24 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to unlawful imprisonment.
Joseph L. Vielle, 28; 16 days in jail with credit given for 16 days served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.
Judge Tony Hazel
Kevin W. Beaver, 31; nine days in jail with credit given for nine days served, after pleading guilty to money laundering.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Mary C. Logan
Stephen G. Douglas, 59; seven days in jail, fourth-degree assault.
Lonnie R. Goin, II, 42; 15 days in jail, harassment and malicious mischief.
Jared D. Graf, 29; 104 days in jail, no contact order violation.
Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan
Ryan R. Vining, 44; 12 days in jail, fourth-degree assault and no contact order violation.
Phillip J. Wing, 27; 20 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.
