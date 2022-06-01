Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Edward J. Dewitt, of Spokane, and Maraia M. Backman, of Spokane Valley.

Amber J. Galloway and Michelle D. Vannorman, both of Airway Heights.

Homer E. Cook and Emily A. Kaseberg, both of Spokane.

Keith W. Bardwell and Melodie A. McGuire, both of Spokane.

Steven G. Erickson and Lacey M. Shaver, both of Cheney.

Todd B. Bamonte and Chrisinda M. Grant, both of Colville.

Caden P. Michnal and Aubree H. Smith, both of Lewiston.

Simon J. Cudmore and Terresa A. Urann, both of Spokane.

Candie R. Carlson and Lisa M. Moles, both of Spokane.

Robert W. Harkleroad and Anne L. Meadows, both of Spokane.

Mitchell D. Swenson and Kristin L. Munir, both of Spokane.

Mark D. Lewis and Audrey D. Hermann, both of Spokane Valley.

Eric M. Smith and Breanna M. McKee, both of Spokane.

Riley S. Noga, of Ephrata, and Kaidyn M. Johnson, of Electric City.

Billy Reed and Cassandra F. M. Miller, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Homefront LLC v. State of Washington and DOL, seeking quiet title.

Sherwin-Williams Company v. Brycen Tarr, complaint.

Whatcom Educational Credit Union v. Joshua J. Alto, complaint for possession of personal property, monies due and judicial foreclosure of lien.

Aaron Garcia v. Jessica Meyer, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Chodorowski, Heather A. and Anthony F.

Lujan, Alexandra L. and Julio C.

Gates, Raymond E. and Kimberly A.

Eads, Matthew D. and Stacy R.

Loredo, Willow R. and Fischer, Brandon W.

Legal separations granted

Locher, Eileen A. and Cimmeron L.

Sylvia, Aaron R. and Watson, Sarah

Criminal sentencings

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Cyle L. Dewey, 29; 51 days in jail, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to posses a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Christopher S. Benefield, 40; three months in jail with credit given for 24 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to unlawful imprisonment.

Joseph L. Vielle, 28; 16 days in jail with credit given for 16 days served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Judge Tony Hazel

Kevin W. Beaver, 31; nine days in jail with credit given for nine days served, after pleading guilty to money laundering.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Stephen G. Douglas, 59; seven days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Lonnie R. Goin, II, 42; 15 days in jail, harassment and malicious mischief.

Jared D. Graf, 29; 104 days in jail, no contact order violation.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Ryan R. Vining, 44; 12 days in jail, fourth-degree assault and no contact order violation.

Phillip J. Wing, 27; 20 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.