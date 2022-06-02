10 under $10 for June 3-10 – Food Truck Friday, Write Stuff, Weekend Wonder Market and Shawn Stratte

1 Food Truck Friday – 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. Friday, 211 N. Wall St. Starting Friday, the city will begin shutting down Wall Street every Friday for Food Truck Fridays. Presented in partnership with the Greater Spokane Food Truck Association, the event will feature trucks from Mixed Plate, Skewers, One Night Stand, Tacos Camargo, Toby’s BBQ, Madfire Kitchen, Jerusalem, Daily Bread and Increditruck. For more information, visit downtownspokane.org. Admission: FREE

2 “3 Minute Mic” – 7 p.m. Friday, Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. Readers are invited to share up to 3 minutes of poetry. Content will not be censored, although readers are asked to be sensitive to younger audience members. Masks and proof of vaccination are required. For more information, visit auntiebooks.com and call (509) 838-0206. Admission: FREE

3 The Write Stuff – 7:30 p.m. Friday, Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. The latest production from Blue Door Theatre, the Write Stuff is an improvised comedy show with “a novel approach.” A group of improv comics will pick the next bestseller based on your favorite quotes, sayings or random lines of dialogue. For more information, visit bluedoortheatre.com or call (509) 747-7045. Admission: $8

4 Wonder Weekend Market – 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Wonder Building, 835 N. Post St. A weekend farmers and craft market featuring food, drinks and local vendors, hosted by the Wonder Building. Market hours are 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 22. For more information, visit wonderspokane.com or call (509) 534-5039. Admission: FREE

5 Contra Dance at the Woman’s Club – 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Woman’s Club of Spokane, 1428 W. Ninth Ave. Weekly contra dance at the Woman’s Club. For more information, call (509) 838-5667. Admission: $7 members, $10 nonmembers

6 Shawn Stratte – 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Bridge Press Cellars, 39 W. Pacific Ave. Piano soloist Shawn Stratte visits Bridge Press Cellars. For more information, visit bridgepresscellars.com or call (509) 838-7815. Admission: FREE

7 Safari – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. Blue Door Theatre’s approach to “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” Rated for mature audiences. Reservations are recommended. For more information, visit bluedoortheatre.com and call (509) 747-7045. Admission: $8

8 Monday Night Dance – 7 p.m. Monday, Corbin Senior Center, 827 W. Cleveland Ave. The Corbin Senior Center hosts an evening of light refreshments, live music and all the dancing you can handle. All ages welcome. For information, visit corbinseniorcenter.org or call (509) 327-1584. Admission: $5

9 “The Duke” – 4 p.m. Saturday, Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Set in 1961, a 60-year-old taxi driver steals Goya’s portrait of the Duke of Wellington from the National Gallery in London. He sends ransom notes saying that he will return the painting if the government invests more in care for the elderly. Directed by Roger Michell. 96 minutes. Rated R. For more information, visit kenworthy.org or call (208) 882-8537. Admission: $7

10 Monday Night Blues Jam – 7 p.m. Monday, Eichardt’s Pub, Grill, & Coffee House, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. Host John Firshi invites local musicians to join him on stage at Eichardt’s Pub for an evening of blues. For more information, visit eichardtspub.com. Admission: FREE