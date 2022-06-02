Arts Wrap: ArtFest returns to the MAC, Spokane Valley Summer Theatre and Dick Ibach
UPDATED: Thu., June 2, 2022
Ahead of the 2022 season, Spokane Valley Summer Theatre has seen a 90% increase in season ticket sales since 2019. Kicking off SVST’s 2022 season, “The Bridges of Madison County: the Musical” will run June 17-26.
Also on the schedule: “Newsies” from July 8-24 and “Sister Act” from Aug. 5-21, 2022. Evening performances for all productions will begin at 7:30 Wednesdays-Saturdays. Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m.
For more information, visit svsummertheatre.com or call the box office at (509) 368-7897.
New Moon celebrates the late Dick Ibach
Starting this weekend, New Moon Art Gallery, 1326 E. Sprague Ave., will begin showing a collection featuring works by the late artist Dick Ibach. Curated by Tim Lord and Tom O’Day, the collection is titled “Remembrance.” Following an opening reception Friday, 5 p.m.-10 p.m., the show will run through June 28, Wednesday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, visit manicmoonandmore.com or call (509) 413-9101.
ArtFest returns
to the MAC
Relocating from Coeur d’Alene Park, ArtFest 2022 is returning to the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture for its 37th year. Celebrating art and fine crafts for the whole family, the event will feature 50 regional artists, live music, food trucks, a beer garden and “make-it art” kids’ projects.
Presented and produced by the MAC, ArtFest is the region’s largest juried art fair. For more information, visit northwestmuseum.org or call (509) 456-3931.
