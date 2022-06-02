Comic and new father Jon Dore is making his Spokane debut

During an entertaining performance in Fairbanks, Alaska, in January, Canadian comic Jon Dore waxed about impending fatherhood. Most of his set slated for Friday and Saturday at Spokane Comedy Club will be about being the father of his 4-month-old son, Jackson.

“The first half-hour of the show will be about how we got into this situation,” Dore said while calling from his Juneau home while holding Jackson. “It was not planned. It was the result of birth control failure, but I’ve never been happier. I’m head over heels in love with him.”

Dore, 46, will also detail what it’s like to be a standup in the comedy hotbed of Juneau.

“Yeah, I took the usual path from Ottawa to Toronto to Los Angeles to Juneau,” Dore cracked. “It’s a pain in the butt living here doing what I do. But it’s a beautiful and quaint small town.”

Juneau is where his girlfriend resides, so Dore has adapted. “Flights are difficult,” Dore said. “Everything is expensive.”

Dore will also crack wise about COVID-19 and the state of the world. “But I’ll mostly be talking papa talk,” Dore said. “And I’ll be hanging out in Spokane. It’s cool coming to a city that I’ve never been to before.”

Jon Dore headlines Friday and Saturday at Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. Tickets: $15 and $30. Showtimes: 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. Info: (509) 318-9998, spokanecomedyclub.com.