The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Cloudy 72° Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman last seen in downtown Coeur d’Alene

UPDATED: Thu., June 2, 2022

Shannon (Courtesy of Kootenai County Sheriff's Office)
Shannon (Courtesy of Kootenai County Sheriff's Office)
By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135
Shannon (Courtesy of Kootenai County Sheriff's Office)
Shannon (Courtesy of Kootenai County Sheriff's Office)

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a woman who was last seen around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in the area of The Moose Lounge in downtown Coeur d’Alene.

Tessa Shannon drives a 2019 Hyundai Tucson, Idaho license plate K682419, according to a sheriff’s office Facebook post. Her last cell phone usage put her in the area of the east end of Sherman Avenue.

If you have information on Shannon’s whereabouts, contact Det. Ryan Duncan at (208) 446-1338.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety