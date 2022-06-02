Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman last seen in downtown Coeur d’Alene
UPDATED: Thu., June 2, 2022
The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a woman who was last seen around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in the area of The Moose Lounge in downtown Coeur d’Alene.
Tessa Shannon drives a 2019 Hyundai Tucson, Idaho license plate K682419, according to a sheriff’s office Facebook post. Her last cell phone usage put her in the area of the east end of Sherman Avenue.
If you have information on Shannon’s whereabouts, contact Det. Ryan Duncan at (208) 446-1338.
