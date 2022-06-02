The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
A&E >  Entertainment

Never gonna give them up: You know these hits

UPDATED: Thu., June 2, 2022

Rick Astley was 21 when “Never Gonna Give You Up” was released in 1987. (Courtesy)
By Don Chareunsy donc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5446

It’s time to queue up your playlists as New Kids on the Block’s Mixtape tour brings the boyband to Spokane Arena on Monday night with Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue.

Sure, Astley was 21 years old when “Never Gonna Give You Up” was released in 1987, so the British singer-songwriter is 56 now, and the song has become a rickroll (I’ll wait while you look this up).

But you know these artists’ biggest hits. Let’s take a quick stroll down memory lane, and it’s OK if you break out your cut-off T-shirts, parachute pants, acid-washed jeans and/or legwarmers (you’re welcome):

New Kids on the Block: “Please Don’t Go Girl,” “You Got It (The Right Stuff),” “I’ll Be Loving You (Forever),” “Hangin’ Tough,” “Covergirl,” “Didn’t I (Blow Your Mind),” “This One’s for the Children,” “Step by Step,” “Tonight,” “If You Go Away,” “Summertime”

Salt-N-Pepa: “Push It,” “Shake Your Thang,” “Expression,” “Do You Want Me,” “Let’s Talk About Sex,” “Shoop,” “Whatta Man” with En Vogue

Rick Astley: “Never Gonna Give You Up” (this song hit No. 1 everywhere), “Whenever You Need Somebody,” “When I Fall in Love/My Arms Keep Missing You,” “Together Forever,” “It Would Take a Strong, Strong Man,” “She Wants to Dance With Me,” “Cry for Help”

En Vogue: “Hold On,” “My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It),” “Giving Him Something He Can Feel,” “Free Your Mind,” “Whatta Man” with Salt-N-Pepa, “Don’t Let Go (Love)”

