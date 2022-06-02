South Hill death ruled suicide by medical examiner

The death police investigated Saturday near Lincoln Park on the South Hill was ruled a suicide Wednesday by the Spokane County Medical Examiner.

Officers responded around 2 p.m. to an apartment at 2203 S. Southeast Blvd. and discovered a man with significant injuries, which appeared to have been caused by a sharp object, according to a post on the police department’s Facebook page.

The 25-year-old man later succumbed to the wounds, according to the post.

The Spokane County Medical indicated the man’s manner of death was suicide.