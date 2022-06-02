Spokane Superior Court commissioner appointed to fill judge position when Maryann Moreno retires

Gov. Jay Inslee appointed a Spokane County Superior Court commissioner to fill the judicial seat left open by Superior Court Judge Maryann Moreno’s retirement this month.

Jacquelyn High-Edward has served as a Superior Court Commissioner for the last four years handling family law, protection orders, truancy, guardianship, child support and other dockets, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

“For four years, Jackie has built a strong reputation as an outstanding court commissioner. She’s efficient and demonstrates excellent temperament for judicial office,” Inslee wrote in a statement. “And with her prior experience serving low-income communities in the Spokane area, she understands so many of the issues facing individuals in the justice system today.”

She previously worked at the Northwest Justice Project, representing low-income individuals in family law, housing, public benefits and other areas. High-Edward has served on numerous community boards, including Northwest Fair Housing Alliance and the Spokane Neighborhood Action Plan.

High-Edward earned her bachelor’s degree from Western Washington University, her master’s in criminal justice at Washington State University and her law degree from Gonzaga University School of Law.

She will take over the role after Moreno retires on June 30.