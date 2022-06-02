Stage Listings for June 3-10 – Comedic Cody, Damon Wayans Jr., Ed Bassmaster and Charles Hall

Comedy

Jon Dore – Jon Dore is a favorite on the comedy club and festival circuit in Canada and the U.S., hosting the “Just for Laughs” Festival Homegrown Comedy Competition and amassing sold-out runs at the festival’s Montreal and Toronto locations. Friday-Saturday, 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $15-$30. (509) 318-9998.

The Write Stuff – Improv show with the theme of a “novel” approach, where comics will pick the next bestseller based on your favorite quotes, sayings or random lines of dialogue. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. $8. (509) 747-7045.

Safari – Live improv performance for mature audiences. Saturday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. $8. (509) 747-7045.

Patton Oswalt – With award-winning comedy specials and guest appearances on TV shows, Patton Oswalt arrives in Spokane for a comedy special at the Fox. Show rescheduled from Feb. 19; all tickets will be honored. Sunday, 7 p.m. Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox, 1001 W. Sprague Ave. $49.50. (509) 624-1200.

Comedic Cody – Known for his light humor and social media presence, Comedic Cody, aka model Cody Smith, is touring on his Comedic Relief Tour. Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $30-$75. (509) 318-9998.

Ed Bassmaster – YouTuber Edwin Rodriguez performs as different characters pranking others and putting people into uncomfortable situations. Thursday, 7 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $25. (509) 318-9998.

Damon Wayans Jr. – Known for his characters Coach on “New Girl” and Brad Williams on “Happy Endings,” Damon Wayans Jr., is gritty, loud and entertaining for all audiences. June 10, 7 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $35-$55. (509) 318-9998.

Charles Hall – In 2021, Charles Hall was voted one of Spokane’s Funniest Comedians. He is known for his unique perspective on life, everyday experiences and being a dad. June 10, 8 p.m. Panida Theater, 300 N. First Ave., Sandpoint. $20. (208) 263-9191.

Dance

Fuego! Latin Dance Night – Spokane’s Official Latin Dance Night with DJ A1 and Son Dulce. Saturday, 7 p.m. Knitting Factory, 919 W. Sprague Ave. $20. (866) 468-7623.

Monday Night Dance – After a lifetime of cutting a rug from one era of music to the next, join this active group of seniors every Monday night for light refreshments, a great live band and all the dancing you can handle. All ages welcome. Mondays at 7 p.m. For more information, call (509) 327-1584. Monday, 7 p.m. Corbin Senior Center, 827 W. Cleveland Ave. (509) 327-1584.

Contra Dance – Weekly contra dance at the Woman’s Club. Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. Woman’s Club of Spokane, 1428 W. Ninth Ave. $7 members; $10 non members. (509) 838-5667.

Theater

“Matilda: the Musical” – through Sunday. The Tony Award-winning Roald Dahl’s “Matilda: the Musical” revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and an inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life. This show is rated PG for crass language. Showtimes Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m., Saturday-Sunday matinees at 3 p.m. Friday, Bing Crosby Theater, 901 W. Sprague Ave. $16 adults, $15 military, senior and children ages 12 and younger; $18 door. (509) 227-7638.

“Pass Over” – Story by Antoinette Nwandu, “Pass Over” is the story of two young Black men, Moses and Kitch, who are forever stuck is a cyclical existential conundrum and left dreaming of a better tomorrow in a world of police violence. Directed by Malcom Pelles, featuring Dahveed Bullis, Matt Slater and Danny Anderson. Opens Friday, 7 p.m. Through June 19. Stage Left, 108 W. Third Ave. $25. (509) 838-9727.

“Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express” – Just after midnight, a snowdrift stops the Orient Express in its tracks. The luxurious train is surprisingly full for the time of the year, but by the morning, it is one passenger fewer. An American tycoon lies dead in his compartment, stabbed a dozen times, his door locked from the inside. Isolated and with a killer in their midst, the passengers rely on detective Hercule Poirot to identify the murderer – in case he or she decides to strike again. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Spokane Civic Theatre, 1020 N. Howard St. $35 adults, $30 seniors. (509) 325-2507.

“Ordinary Days” – Set in New York City, four young people explore how their ordinary lives connect in the most unusual and profound way. Music and lyrics by Adam Gwon. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Eastern Washington University Art Department auditorium, 140 Art Building, Cheney. (509) 359-2494.

“Hamlet” – Classic Shakespeare drama. Saturday, 9:55 a.m. Regal Cinemas NorthTown, 4750 N. Division St. (509) 489-0570.

“Hamlet” – Classic Shakespeare drama. Saturday, 9:55 a.m. Regal Riverstone, 2416 Old Mill Loop, Coeur d’Alene. (844) 462-7342.

Operation Opera Festival – Three-day festival featuring “When Purple Mountains Burn,” “Art Song Series” and “Four Chambers Opera.” Tickets come in single ticket options or bundled deals for multiple shows. For more information, visit: bit.ly/3lGPzSe.June 10, 7:30 p.m. Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center, 211 E. Desmet Ave. $14. (509) 313-2787.