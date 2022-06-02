Things to do in Spokane for June 3-10 – Spokane Farmers, Spokane Valley Farmers and Wonder Weekend markets

Spokane Farmers Market – The weekly Saturday market features products that are grown, baked or wild harvested in the Spokane area. Saturdays through Oct. 29, 8 a.m. Spokane Farmers Market, 20 W. Fifth Ave. Free.

Wonder Weekend Market – The Wonder Building hosts a weekend farmer and craft market featuring local vendors, food and drinks. Market runs through Oct. 22, 9:30-2 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 22. The Wonder Building, 835 N. Post St. (509) 534-5039.

“Beyond Right: CLE” – Chabad of Spokane offers a JLI course on Jewish values titled “Beyond Right.” Each week, explore and debate an ethical or legal problem to arrive at a fundamental principle in Judaism’s value system. The class is also offered Sundays at 10:30 a.m. through June 27. 7 p.m., Chabad of Spokane, 4116 E. 37th Ave. $90. (509) 443-0770.

Come Feed the Bison – Tour includes the farm history and a brief talk on bison. Everyone will get an opportunity to meet, greet and handfeed bison. Tours are Friday and Saturday, 12:30 and 2:30 p.m., through Sept. 3. Win-Tur Bison Farm, 4742 Highway 231, Springdale. $7. (509) 258-6717.

St. Francis Online Auction – Online silent auction to benefit St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Parish for general funds through Sunday. There are gift certificates, handmade baked items, quilts, stained glass and pottery, silver, kitchen items, collectibles, a Ghost Bed mattress and more. For more information, visit 32auctions.com/stfrancis Friday, St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 1104 W. Heroy Ave. (509) 325-1321.

Food Truck Friday – Downtown Spokane is shutting down Wall Street every Friday starting Friday for Food Truck Fridays. Friday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. 211 N. Wall St. Free.

Spokane Valley Farmers Market – Farmers market every Friday through Sep. 16. Food Truck Nights are scheduled for Friday, July 8 and Aug. 12, with additional theme nights to be announced at a later time. 4 p.m. CenterPlace, 2426 N. Discovery Place, Spokane Valley. Free. (509) 688-0300.

Wheatland Bank Horse and Carriage Rides – Enjoy the sights of downtown and Riverfront Park from a horse-drawn carriage. Fridays, 5-9 p.m. Pickup at inside Riverfront Park on Locust Lane. Friday, 5-9 p.m. Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard St. Free. (509) 625-6601.

Bees and Beekeeping – Local beekeeper Mary Brodahl teaches a class on how to take care of bees and the equipment needed. For more information, contact Kathy Isaacs at (509) 648-3319. Friday, 7 p.m. St. John Library, 1 E. Front St., St. John. Free. (509) 648-3319.

Stache Dash – the fourth annual Stache Dash is an event to help children with special needs. Saturday, 8:45 a.m.-noon. Plantes Ferry Sports Complex, 12308 E. Upriver Drive, Spokane Valley. $25-$40.

The Farm Chicks Vintage & Handmade Fair – Admission tickets are available for purchase Friday from 3-5 p.m. at the Spokane Fairgrounds ticket windows and throughout the operating hours of the Farm Chicks Fair on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are good for both days. Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Spokane County Fair and Expo Center, 404 N. Havana St., Spokane Valley. $10.

Spokane Records Swap – Record vendors bring LPs, 45s, CDs and cassettes for sale and trade. Saturday, 10 a.m. The Bad Seed, 2936 E. Olympic Ave. $2. (509) 822-7439.

Comicon 2022 – Lilac City Comicon features more than 200 booths with comics, special guests and more. For more information, visit lilaccitycon.com. Saturday, 10 a.m. Spokane Convention Center, 334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. $5-$32. (509) 279-7000.

LocalMotion Car Show – car show featuring music, food vendors, raffles and prizes. Saturday, 11 a.m. 3038 E. Trent Ave. Free.

Drop in and RPG – Play tabletop role playing games using cooperative problem solving. Open to adults and children ages 5 and older. Every first and third Saturday, 1-3:45 p.m. Saturday, 1-3:45 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Fire 9 Annual Demo Day & Wellness Fair – Spokane County Fire District 9 hosts its annual Demo Day & Wellness Fair featuring live fire and rescue demonstrations and the opportunity to see and tour fire apparatus and a Life Flight helicopter. Kids can try their hand at firefighting techniques with the Jr. Challenge Course, and everyone can see how they do with extinguishing a fire with a fire extinguisher. More than 50 community organizations will also be onside with displays, samples and lots of information. Sunday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Spokane County Fire District 9, 606 W. Hastings Road. Free.

Dry Fly Distillery Tour & Tasting – A guided tour of the distillery and tastings to follow. Monday, 6 p.m. Dry Fly Distilling Tasting Room, 1021 W. Riverside Ave. $60. (509) 489-2112.

Pandemic Dogs & Separation Anxiety – SCRAPS trainer Kevin Vanhook shares tips on how to soothe your dog when transitioning from working remotely to returning to the office and other reasons your pet might have separation anxiety. Tuesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Airway Heights Library, 1213 S. Lundstrom St., Airway Heights. Free. (509) 893-8250.

Wednesday in the Woods – Learn at the Bowl & Pitcher Amphitheater every Wednesday about camp cooking, birds of prey, animal encounter, park history and wilderness first aid. Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. Bowl and Pitcher – Riverside State Park, 4427 N. Aubrey L. White Parkway. Free. (360) 902-8844.