What’s Worth Watching: ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7,’ ‘Trixie Motel’ and ‘The Orville’

Last Friday’s episode 3 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7” was all about the runways.

With a stellar all-winners “Snatch Game” behind us (Jinkx Monsoon was genius as Judy Garland), the competitors dispersed to prepare for the season’s “Vanna White Party” themed ball. During the challenge, competitors were asked to prepare looks corresponding to three categories.

In the first category, “Vanna White Realness,” queens showed off their various interpretations of “Wheel of Fortune” host Vanna White’s classic evening-wear style. White was a surprise guest, and each contestant seemed genuinely surprised to see her at the start of the runway.

The second tasked queens with creating original “Before and After” themes a la “Whatever Happened to Baby Jane Fonda” and “Diana Ross Matthews.” Competitors were allowed to bring finished looks from home for the first two categories but were required to create costumes from scratch for the last, “Realness of Fortune Eleganza.”

The judges were impressed across the board, but Jaida Essence Hall and Trinity the Tuck stood out, earning them the top two spots of the week and a “legendary legend” star for each.

Jaida won the resulting lip sync for your legacy, earning her an additional $10,000 and the chance to block one of the remaining competitors from winning a star next week. Jaida chose Jinkx, who won last week for her “Snatch Game.”

Although she is widely considered a frontrunner, sewing challenges are famously Jinkx’s weakest area, as it look as if she received a much-needed assist from Trinity on her purple Eleganza look.

Next week, the queens will go head-to-head in an improv theater challenge, arguably one of Jinkx’s strengths, so Jaida definitely picked a good time to slow her down. Streaming exclusively on Paramount+, “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 7” airs Fridays on VH1.

Also streaming this week just in time for Pride month, “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” season 3 winner Trixie Mattel’s “Trixie Motel” premieres Friday on Discovery+.

‘The Orville: New Horizons’ (2022)

And in the non-drag-queen world – is there such a thing? Finally returning for a third season, the space adventure series follows Capt. Ed Mercer (Seth MacFarlane) and his crew of misfits as they explore the galaxy and overcome the perils of interplanetary travel. A “Star Trek” parody through and through, “The Orville” embodies the most integral values of “The Original Series” and “Next Generation” – perhaps even better than recent “Star Trek” spinoff series – all the while never sacrificing a good laugh.

“The Orville: New Horizons” is available on Hulu.