Gonzaga pitcher Gabriel Hughes named to Collegiate Baseball All-American first team

UPDATED: Fri., June 3, 2022

Gonzaga pitcher Gabriel Hughes (45) warms his hand during the game against Santa Clara in Spokane on Friday, May 13, 2022. (Kathy Plonka/For The Spokesman-Review)
From staff reports

Gonzaga’s top pitcher and a projected first round pick in the upcoming MLB draft, Gabriel Hughes, was named to Collegiate Baseball’s All-American first team on Thursday.

Hughes is 8-3 in 15 appearances this season with an era of 3.21 and 138 strikeouts – sixth most in the country.

Hughes is the first Bulldog to make the Collegiate Baseball first team since Nate Gold in 2002.

