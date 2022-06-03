Gonzaga pitcher Gabriel Hughes named to Collegiate Baseball All-American first team
UPDATED: Fri., June 3, 2022
Gonzaga’s top pitcher and a projected first round pick in the upcoming MLB draft, Gabriel Hughes, was named to Collegiate Baseball’s All-American first team on Thursday.
Hughes is 8-3 in 15 appearances this season with an era of 3.21 and 138 strikeouts – sixth most in the country.
Hughes is the first Bulldog to make the Collegiate Baseball first team since Nate Gold in 2002.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.