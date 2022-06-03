Gonzaga pitcher Gabriel Hughes named to Collegiate Baseball All-American first team

From staff reports

Gonzaga’s top pitcher and a projected first round pick in the upcoming MLB draft, Gabriel Hughes, was named to Collegiate Baseball’s All-American first team on Thursday.

Hughes is 8-3 in 15 appearances this season with an era of 3.21 and 138 strikeouts – sixth most in the country.

Hughes is the first Bulldog to make the Collegiate Baseball first team since Nate Gold in 2002.