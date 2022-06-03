Iron Goat celebrates 10 years with Saturday event

Iron Goat Brewing is celebrating its 10-year anniversary on Saturday with an event that will include beer, food and live music.

The event is from 11 a.m.to 11 p.m. at 1302 W. Second Ave.

The venue is including a $5 cover charge that comes with a commemorative glass attendees can keep and use at the event.

Proceeds will be donated to Second Harvest.

Musical guests include Matt Bopp, Nic Vigil, Cathedral Pearls and Buffalo Jones.

Amazon executive resigns amid space overabundance

The Amazon executive in charge of the company’s worldwide consumer business is resigning after 23 years as the e-commerce giant deals with its overabundance of warehouse space.

Dave Clark’s last day at the Seattle-based company will be July 1, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy wrote Friday in a company blog post. Amazon did not name a replacement for Clark but Jassy wrote that he expects to have “an update” over the next few weeks.

“As much as I have loved the ride, it is time for me to say goodbye to start a new journey,” Clark wrote in an email to his team that he posted on Twitter.

“For some time, I have discussed my intent to transition out of Amazon with my family and others close to me, but I wanted to ensure the teams were set up for success. I feel confident that time is now.”

Clark joined Amazon in 1999, just a day after graduating from an MBA program, Jassy said.

As CEO of Amazon’s worldwide consumer business, he oversees several units, including Amazon’s online and physical stores, marketplace for third-party sellers, and Amazon’s Prime subscription, the biggest money makers for the e-commerce juggernaut.

Clark assumed the role in January 2021, helping oversee a mass expansion of Amazon’s logistics footprint as the company struggled to match its physical capacity to the large amount of orders from homebound consumers during the pandemic.

Amazon doubled the size of its operations and nearly doubled its workforce in the past two years.

But as the worst of the pandemic eased, it has found itself with too many workers and too much space.

New York targets crypto mines using fossil fuels

ALBANY, N.Y. – New York lawmakers have passed a milestone environmental measure designed to tap the brakes on the spread of cryptocurrency mining operations that burn fossil fuels.

Both supporters and opponents say that the closely watched bill, approved early Friday by the state Senate, is the first of its kind in the U.S.

If it becomes law, it would establish a two-year moratorium on new and renewed air permits for fossil fuel power plants used for energy-intensive “proof-of-work” cryptocurrency mining – a term for the computational process that records and secures transactions in bitcoin and similar forms of digital money.

Proof-of-work is the blockchain-based algorithm used by bitcoin and some other cryptocurrencies.

Environmentalists are urging Gov. Kathy Hochul to sign the legislation.

They say the state is undermining its long-term climate goals by letting cryptomining operations run their own natural gas-burning power plants.

“We cannot be re-powering fossil fuel power plants for the purposes of private gain in New York, especially as we’re looking to move away from fossil fuels entirely,” said Liz Moran of Earthjustice.

Dozens of fossil fuel plants in New York could potentially be converted into mining operations, she said.

Cryptocurrency advocates complained that the measure singled out the industry without addressing other fossil fuel use.

From staff and wire reports