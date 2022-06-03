Jubilant HollisterStier plans second plant expansion that will create 200 new jobs

Jubilant HollisterStier employees work on anti-venom Thursday at the Spokane company during the AWB tour of sites in Spokane County. Jubilant is planning a second, 50,000-square-foot expansion of its Regal plant. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

Pharmaceutical maker Jubilant HollisterStier is planning a $193 million expansion to its Spokane plant that will create 200 new jobs.

The company is doubling its injectable filling production capacity and building a second addition at 3525 N. Regal St. that, when complete, will bring the plant’s total footprint to more than 340,000 square feet, the company announced this week.

The expansion project will be partially financed with $149.6 million in American Rescue Plan funds under an agreement with the U.S. Department of Defense and the Department of Health and Human Services to increase vaccine manufacturing capacity by 2025, according to a company release.

The expansion will provide flexibility to produce several vaccines for large pharmaceutical and biotech companies, said company president Amit Arora, in a statement.

“This investment will ensure our ability and flexibility to speedily produce quality vaccines and treatments for our customers and be better prepared for any future threats to the country,” Arora said.

Jubilant HollisterStier, a subsidiary of Jubilant Pharma Limited, is reportedly the only pharmaceutical manufacturer of COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics in the state, and is capable of producing up to 500,000 doses per day, according to the previous reports.

Jubilant expects to break ground on the expansion project next April , Arora told The Spokesman-Review on Thursday.

Jubilant Pharma Limited CEO Pramod Yadav said the company is committed to strengthening the U.S. pharmaceutical supply chain.

“Jubilant HollisterStier has a long history of supporting the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Department of Defense biodefense and medical countermeasure programs, including production for national preparedness efforts,” Yadav said in a statement. “We are proud to support the U.S. government in their efforts of making the U.S. more prepared and ready for future pandemics.”

The project is separate from the company’s $92 million filling-line expansion slated for completion in 2024.

Jubilant broke ground last year on a 50,000-square-foot expansion that will increase filling capacity by 50% via a state-of-the-art, high-speed injectable liquid filling line and two, 300-square-foot lyophilizers, which are used to freeze products that are less stable in liquid form to increase their shelf life, according to a Spokesman-Review article published in November.

The expansion projects, when complete, are expected to create 400 jobs. The company employs about 800 workers.