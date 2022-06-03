Missing woman in Coeur d’Alene found safe
UPDATED: Fri., June 3, 2022
A woman who was last seen early Wednesday in downtown Coeur d’Alene was found safe Thursday.
Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Ryan Higgins said Tessa Shannon was camping and is OK.
