Motorcyclist dies after striking truck in Spokane Valley residential neighborhood

A motorcyclist died after hitting a truck Friday in Spokane Valley, deputies said.

Spokane Valley deputies responded around 5:20 p.m. to the crash on Mansfield Avenue, between Houk Road and Discovery Place, according to a Spokane Valley Police Department news release.

A caller reported a male motorcyclist appeared unconscious and was not breathing, deputies said.

The Spokane Valley Fire Department provided medical care, but the rider was declared dead at the scene.

Initial information from witnesses indicated the motorcyclist was speeding east on Mansfield and passed a car traveling in the same direction, the release said. The rider continued east and struck a Dodge truck that was turning onto Mansfield. The driver of the truck was not injured and cooperated with investigators.

Mansfield Avenue was closed in both directions for several hours, deputies said.