New contract proposal would reward former Gonzaga assistant Tommy Lloyd after successful first season at Arizona
UPDATED: Fri., June 3, 2022
Tommy Lloyd is expected to be rewarded with a new contract following an impressive first season as Arizona’s head coach.
Lloyd, the former longtime Gonzaga assistant coach, guided Arizona to Pac-12 regular-season and tournament titles and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Lloyd is in line for a $1 million raise next season, pending Arizona Board of Regents approval next week of a new five-year deal, according to the Arizona Daily Star. That would hike Lloyd’s compensation from the school to $3.6 million next season, which doesn’t include $200,000 each from Nike and IMG.
Lloyd’s guaranteed compensation would reach $4.4 million by the 2026-27 season with $100,000 annual escalators.
Potential academic and performance bonuses could significantly boost Lloyd’s income. He’d receive $25,000 if the Wildcats achieve at least a 971 Academic Progress Rate (APR) score and $50,000 for a perfect 1,000 score.
Lloyd makes an additional $100,000 if Arizona repeats as Pac-12 regular-season and tournament champions, He’d receive an $800,000 bonus for guiding Arizona to a national championship.
Lloyd earned a total of $285,000 in performance bonuses last season.
Lloyd will be required to pay the school $12 million if he leaves before the conclusion of the 2023-24 season under proposed new buyout terms, compared to $5 million in his original contract.
The Wildcats finished 33-4 after falling to Houston in the Sweet 16. Arizona won 17, 21 and 17 in previous head coach Sean Miller’s final three seasons.
