Report: Gonzaga set to face Washington on Dec. 9 in Spokane

More details surrounding Gonzaga’s 2022-23 nonconference basketball schedule emerged Friday afternoon.

The Bulldogs will host Washington on Dec. 9, according to a report from CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein. The in-state foes were scheduled to play on Dec. 12 last season, but the game was canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Huskies’ program.

The cancellation prompted Gonzaga and Washington to shift their four-year series back one season, GU Athletic Director Chris Standiford told The Spokesman-Review last December.

According to the amended contract, the teams would play at McCarthey Athletic Center this fall and again during the 2024-25 season. Gonzaga would make return trips to Seattle during the 2023-24 and 2025-26 seasons.

The Bulldogs and Huskies have played 22 times since 1971 and last met in December 2019 at Alaska Airlines Arena, where Filip Petrusev scored a team-high 17 points and all five GU starters reached double figures in an 83-76 victory.

Gonzaga has won 13 of the past 14 meetings between the teams, including the last six games.

The Bulldogs have dates set for three nonconference games, along with the PK85 event in Portland. Gonzaga is scheduled to visit Texas in Austin on Nov. 16 before traveling to Portland from Nov. 24-27, where the Bulldogs join a PK85 field that includes Duke, Florida, Oregon State, Portland State, Purdue, West Virginia and Xavier.

Earlier this week, Gonzaga announced a highly anticipated matchup with Baylor that will take place on Dec. 2 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The Bulldogs will also travel to Birmingham, Alabama, to play Alabama, though neither school has announced a date for the neutral-site game.