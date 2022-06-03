Southeastern University surges past Lewis-Clark State in NAIA World Series championship

From staff reports

Lewis-Clark State forced an if-necessary Game 2 in the championship round of the NAIA World Series, but the Warriors fell short of a 20th national title in a weather-affected 11-5 loss to Southeastern University (Florida) on Friday morning at Harris Field in Lewiston.

The Warriors and Fire played six innings of the championship game Thursday before nearby lightning and heavy rainfall forced a postponement. The contest resumed at 8:15 a.m. Friday with LCSC facing a 6-5 deficit and a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the bottom of the seventh.

Southeastern (59-4) ended up scoring six runs in the inning – one Thursday, and the other five Friday morning – on three singles, two infield errors and a sacrifice fly to put the game away and claim its second national championship in program history.

The Fire raised a banner in 2018 after sweeping through the series in their first appearance at the tournament.

LCSC (58-7), back in the title round for the first time since 2017, powered past SEU 10-9 on Thursday, the Fire’s first loss of the series and first defeat in 21 games – to set up a winner-take-all final in the double-elimination tourney.