Spokane Indians against Vancouver on Friday postponed, game to be made up Saturday

From staff reports

VANCOUVER, B.C. – The third game of the Spokane Indians’ scheduled five-game series at Vancouver was postponed Friday due to weather and field conditions.

The game was rescheduled as part of a doubleheader with seven-inning games on Saturday starting at 5:05 p.m.

The second game will start 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

The Indians have split the first two games of the series with the Canadians.

The Indians are 25-21 this season and entered Friday in a three-way tie for first place in the Northwest League with Eugene and Hillsboro.