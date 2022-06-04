Agencies searching for missing 8-year-old boy in Stevens County
UPDATED: Sat., June 4, 2022
An 8-year-old nonverbal boy went missing at 10 p.m. Friday from the 3100 block of Red Marble Road near Valley, Washington, according to the Stevens County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
He has blond hair with a slight build and was wearing all black clothes, the sheriff’s office said in the post. The boy, who the sheriff’s office did not identify, has a “flight syndrome” and does not recognize danger or cold.
He was last seen with a German Shepherd dog that deputies say is very protective.
Several agencies are searching for the boy, the post said. Anyone in the area is encouraged to check their cars and outbuildings for the child. If you see the boy or the dog, call 911.
