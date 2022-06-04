Cornerback Kasen Kinchen transfers out of Washington, commits to Washington State

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

Kasen Kinchen is trading purple and gold for crimson and gray.

The Lake Stevens, Washington, native and former University of Washington cornerback will transfer to Washington State, he announced Friday evening over Twitter.

Kinchen spent the past two seasons with the Huskies but didn’t appear in a game and entered the transfer portal in April.

The 5-foot-10, 175-pounder signed with UW in June 2020 as a three-star recruit (247Sports) and a top-20 prep prospect in the Evergreen State. He picked the Seattle school over reported offers from Oregon and Cal.

“Instinctual defensive back who can play corner or nickel,” 247Sports recruiting editor Brandon Huffman wrote in a September 2019 analysis of Kinchen. “Plus ball skills and body control with ability to play the ball in the air. Closes well and physical in press coverage. Also a high-level receiver but heart is on defense. Finishes plays as a tackler. Good top-end speed. Sometimes takes risks, which can hurt him at times. Projects as a multiyear Power Five starter and a third-day NFL draft pick or undrafted free agent.”

Kinchen was named to the Associated Press’ All-4A Washington first team as a defensive back after both his junior and senior seasons at Lake Stevens High.

He recorded 99 tackles and nine interceptions across his final two prep seasons. Kinchen also starred as a receiver, amassing 2,196 yards and 25 touchdowns on 105 receptions between 2018 and ’19, and helping the Vikings to a 24-2 record and two 4A Wesco titles in that stretch.