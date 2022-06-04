COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise across Spokane area

COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Inland Northwest continue to rise, but new cases went down this week.

In Spokane County, there were 702 new cases reported this week, compared to 791 new cases reported last week.

The hospital admission rate is increasing, and is now at 4.4 per 100,000 for the past seven days compared to a rate of 0.4 last week. There were 24 new hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in the past week.

There were no new deaths due to COVID-19 reported in the last week.

School districts in Spokane County continue to see an uptick in cases.

Spokane Public Schools had 132 confirmed current cases of students or staff with COVID-19 who entered schools or other district buildings. That’s up slightly from 114 the week prior. The school district does not report infected students who did not enter a school building.

The schools with the most active cases are Hutton Elementary and Spokane Public Montessori, both having 18 cases of students who entered a school or district building.

The Mead School District reported 73 current positive COVID-19 cases among its students and staff this week. Most of them were at Mead and Mt. Spokane high schools, with 12 students and four staff members infected at Mead and 13 students and one staff member infected at Mt. Spokane.

The Central Valley School District reported 106 positive cases in the last 10 days, up from the 70 reported a week ago. Most of them were at Riverbend Elementary School, which reported 14 cases, and University High School, which reported 18 cases.

COVID cases in the Panhandle Health District remain relatively low, with 214 new cases reported in the last week. There are currently only six people hospitalized with the virus in the five-county district.

No new deaths were reported in the last week.

Coeur d’Alene Public Schools reported 12 new positive cases in the last week, with five current active staff cases and 14 current active student cases.