Priest River man dies in head-on collision with truck
UPDATED: Sat., June 4, 2022
A 41-year-old Priest River, Idaho, man died in a head-on collision Saturday afternoon just south of Priest Lake.
Around 2:30 p.m., the man was driving a gray 1998 Mazda pickup north on State Highway 57 when he crossed into the southbound lane and collided with a 44-year-old Coeur d’Alene man driving a gray 2021 Ford F-150 pulling a trailer, according to an Idaho State Police news release.
The crash happened on a curve in the highway, troopers said. The driver of the Mazda died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt. The driver of the Ford was wearing a seat belt and had injuries that were not life-threatening, the release said. ISP is investigating the crash.
The coroner has not released the name of the victim. ISP is no longer releasing names of people involved in crashes, including fatalities.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.