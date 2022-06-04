Priest River man dies in head-on collision with truck

A 41-year-old Priest River, Idaho, man died in a head-on collision Saturday afternoon just south of Priest Lake.

Around 2:30 p.m., the man was driving a gray 1998 Mazda pickup north on State Highway 57 when he crossed into the southbound lane and collided with a 44-year-old Coeur d’Alene man driving a gray 2021 Ford F-150 pulling a trailer, according to an Idaho State Police news release.

The crash happened on a curve in the highway, troopers said. The driver of the Mazda died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt. The driver of the Ford was wearing a seat belt and had injuries that were not life-threatening, the release said. ISP is investigating the crash.

The coroner has not released the name of the victim. ISP is no longer releasing names of people involved in crashes, including fatalities.