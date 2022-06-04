Vancouver Canadians thump Spokane Indians in rain; second of double header postponed
UPDATED: Sat., June 4, 2022
From staff reports
VANCOUVER, B.C. – The Vancouver Canadians weren’t singing in the rain, but they sure were scoring in it.
Vancouver scored six runs in the fourth inning to blow the game open, and the Canadians rolled to a 12-1 win over Spokane in a Northwest League baseball game.
The teams were scheduled to play a doubleheader, but persistent rain washed out the second game.
Vancouver (23-22) led 3-1 going into the fourth. Davis Schneider sparked the outburst with a two-run home run, and Indians pitcher Will Ethridge uncorked two wild pitches to allow a pair of runs to score as Vancouver pushed its lead to 9-1.
Drew Romo’s sacrifice fly drove in Bladimir Restituyo for a short-lived 1-0 lead in the first for Spokane (25-22), which managed just five hits.
