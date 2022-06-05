State Trooper injured by suspected drunken driver in Pierce County collision early Sunday
UPDATED: Sun., June 5, 2022
OLYMPIA – A Washington State Patrol trooper responding to a collision in Pierce County early Sunday was hit by a driver suspected of driving under the influence.
The 25-year-old trooper was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup with a leg injury, Trooper John Dattilo said Sunday.
About 3:15 a.m., the trooper was dispatched to an eastbound collision on state Route 512 at Steele Street. He got out of his vehicle, as did an 18-year-old woman from Bonney Lake.
Meanwhile, a 44-year-old Tacoma man, suspected of DUI, was headed east on the same highway. He crashed into the trooper’s vehicle and pushed it into the Bonney Lake woman’s car.
The Tacoma man and the Bonney Lake woman were not injured.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.