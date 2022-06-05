State Trooper injured by suspected drunken driver in Pierce County collision early Sunday

By Rolf Boone The Olympian

OLYMPIA – A Washington State Patrol trooper responding to a collision in Pierce County early Sunday was hit by a driver suspected of driving under the influence.

The 25-year-old trooper was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup with a leg injury, Trooper John Dattilo said Sunday.

About 3:15 a.m., the trooper was dispatched to an eastbound collision on state Route 512 at Steele Street. He got out of his vehicle, as did an 18-year-old woman from Bonney Lake.

Meanwhile, a 44-year-old Tacoma man, suspected of DUI, was headed east on the same highway. He crashed into the trooper’s vehicle and pushed it into the Bonney Lake woman’s car.

The Tacoma man and the Bonney Lake woman were not injured.